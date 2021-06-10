Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $60.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT opened at $48.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.53%.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.