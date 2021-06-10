Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 55.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

