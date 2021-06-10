Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,333 ($17.42) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,329.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £104.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.17. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.45%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

