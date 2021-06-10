Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

LON:HFD opened at GBX 388 ($5.07) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 381.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 409.60 ($5.35). The company has a market capitalization of £772.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40.

In related news, insider Tom Singer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

