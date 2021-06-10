Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$134.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$134.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CSFB increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RY traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$125.25. 605,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,808. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$89.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

