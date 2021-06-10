RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $17.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. RPT Realty traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 7301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,391.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

