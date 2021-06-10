Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,074 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 79.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens raised their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

