Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 56,634 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Crane worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 74.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Crane by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $91.03 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

