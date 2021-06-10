Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 549,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.