S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFOR. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 636 ($8.31) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

SFOR stock opened at GBX 623 ($8.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -778.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 553.52.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,723.50 ($25,768.88).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.