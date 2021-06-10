SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.72 ($20.84).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFQ shares. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

SFQ traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, hitting €13.45 ($15.82). 111,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €13.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €4.95 ($5.82) and a one year high of €14.49 ($17.05).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

