SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $4.79 or 0.00012610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $95,183.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00062805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00202389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00201290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.65 or 0.01328389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,041.29 or 1.00135175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 588,675 coins and its circulating supply is 561,533 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.