SafeCoin Trading 8.6% Lower This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $2.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,726.54 or 1.00074776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.67 or 0.00924904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00372492 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.00464250 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00068603 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003954 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

