SafeInsure 24 Hour Volume Reaches $483.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $355,305.41 and approximately $483.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028462 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000889 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,931,042 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

