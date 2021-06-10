Saga (LON:SAGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $429.80

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 429.80 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 417.38 ($5.45), with a volume of 322244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412.80 ($5.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £578.90 million and a P/E ratio of -6.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 382.05.

In other news, insider Gareth J. Hoskin bought 5,000 shares of Saga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87). Also, insider Euan Sutherland bought 51,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £197,859.74 ($258,505.02).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

