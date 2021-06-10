SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $-0.070–0.050 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.13.
SAIL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,913. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.89 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
