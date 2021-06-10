Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.15.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

