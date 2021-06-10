Schnieders Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $349.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.91. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.