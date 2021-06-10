Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.39 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

