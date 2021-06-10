Schroders (LON:SDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,720.00

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and last traded at GBX 3,653 ($47.73), with a volume of 347972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,572 ($46.67).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,848.50 ($37.22).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,570.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market cap of £10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02.

In other Schroders news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total value of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Also, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770 in the last 90 days.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

