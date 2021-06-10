Sciencast Management LP Buys 5,310 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 251.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.