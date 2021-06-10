Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 12,629 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS opened at $115.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADS. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

