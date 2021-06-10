Sciencast Management LP Has $1.09 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 140,122 shares during the period. Lansing Management LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $1,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NYSE TRU opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.69. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.