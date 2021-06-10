Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.30 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Crown by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 63,843 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 419.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crown by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 385,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Crown by 73.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 92,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $99.69 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

