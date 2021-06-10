Sciencast Management LP Sells 12,678 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ameren by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in Ameren by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,226,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,127,000 after purchasing an additional 311,970 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ameren by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ameren by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.36 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

