Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Five9 by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Five9 by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Five9 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total value of $1,004,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,548,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $2,112,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,375,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,406 shares of company stock worth $20,677,364. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $162.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.22 and a beta of 0.49. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.29 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

