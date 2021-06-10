Scion Tech Growth I’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 15th (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Scion Tech Growth I’s (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 15th. Scion Tech Growth I had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS SCOAU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.