Scotiabank Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$50.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.21.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$44.83 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.4613264 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,170,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,839,828.80. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,375 shares of company stock worth $6,985,698.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

