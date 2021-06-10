Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 stock opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.93. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $80.44.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

