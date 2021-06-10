Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Scout24 stock opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.93. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $80.44.
Scout24 Company Profile
