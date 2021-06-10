Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Increased by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,985 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 3.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in SEA were worth $23,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock traded up $7.00 on Thursday, reaching $270.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.67. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.