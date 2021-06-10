Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.96.

Shares of STX stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

