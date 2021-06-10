Sei Investments Co. Acquires 6,871 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $156,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,049,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,149 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,459,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3,234.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 245,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 238,412 shares during the last quarter.

HYD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,199. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $63.40.

