Sei Investments Co. Has $304.51 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122,281 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $304,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,075,903 shares of company stock valued at $643,900,557 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.09. The company had a trading volume of 232,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

