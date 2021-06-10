Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Welltower worth $97,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,591. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.