Sei Investments Co. Sells 55,907 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,113,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,907 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $70,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.12. 54,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.