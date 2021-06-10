Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

