Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.23

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 3874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Insiders have sold 185,040 shares of company stock worth $7,306,833 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Select Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

