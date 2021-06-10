Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Down to $4.71

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.55. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 4,254 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $541.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 115,828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

