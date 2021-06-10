SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.20 million-42.70 million.

SEMrush stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEMrush will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.08.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

