Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Insider Sells $187,881.00 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $187,881.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,585,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 7,380,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,834,433 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SENS. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink downgraded Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

