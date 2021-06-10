ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,422. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

