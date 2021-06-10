SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGBAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SES has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. SES has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

