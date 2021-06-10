SHAKE (SHAKE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $43,296.00

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. SHAKE has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHAKE coin can now be bought for approximately $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHAKE has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00179670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00198762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.01294159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,002.25 or 0.99657811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHAKE’s official website is spaceswap.app

