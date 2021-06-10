Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHEN shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

