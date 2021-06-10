SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Down 26.5% This Week

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $494.30 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00222522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00208801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.29 or 0.01369948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,989.26 or 1.00285514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.01002899 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

