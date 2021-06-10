Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $708.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.