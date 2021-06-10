Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Sells $90,657.68 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SSTK opened at $91.12 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.26.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.