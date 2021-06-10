Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Signet Jewelers updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 185,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

