Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.01 million.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.29.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.