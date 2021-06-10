Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,600. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after buying an additional 963,113 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after buying an additional 370,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after buying an additional 318,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $43,480,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,687. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.12. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

